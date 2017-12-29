Judge suspends 5 Honduran lawmakers accused of corruption

A Honduran has suspended five lawmakers accused of diverting public funds, but refused prosecutors' request that they be held pending trial.



All five members of declined to make statements during their initial appearances in on today.



Honduran prosecutors and the Organisation of American States' anti-corruption mission announced the case against the politicians earlier this month.According to the investigation, the deputies allegedly requested the funds for a nonprofit organisation, which cut checks to them immediately after receiving the money. The public projects never materialised, but records show the lawmakers deposited the checks in personal accounts or cashed them.The barred them from leaving the country or having contact with their congressional colleagues.

