Junked currency notes deposit data to be revealed after June, says RBI

Adds, final numbers will be divulged when all windows for depositing old notes will be closed

Over a month after the end of the 50-day demonetisation period, the (RBI) on Wednesday said it is reconciling data on junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency with physical and the "final numbers" will be divulged after June 30, the day when all windows for depositing old will be closed.



Following the shock demonetisation announcement on November 8, the government had asked people to deposit old in banks by December 30. Indians who were abroad during November 9 to December 30 have been given a 3-month grace period till March 31 to deposit the junked notes, while for the NRIs, it is 6 months till June 30.



Deputy Governor said the final numbers can only be revealed after counting the deposited in cooperative banks, receipt of information from and and closing of the window for deposit of by NRIs.



"After adding all these, we will give out the number (of deposited). But the final numbers and piece to piece verification of the huge volume of currency that has come in will take time. That we will come out in due course," he told reporters in Mumbai.



"The window (for NRIs) is open till June 30 in which people can deposit And after adding all these, we will give out the number," Mundra said.



Indian currency is accepted for transactions in and Post demonetisation, both Rashtra Bank and Royal Monetary Authority of were in touch with the regarding facilitation of collection and deposit of old of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 that are already in stock of the Central Banks.



"The work is on regarding number. There are 4,000 currency chests in the country. keeps currency in 19 places. After December 30 when we had asked all banks to calculate, then team also did the central checking. That procedure is over. Reconciliation is going on with regard to physical We hope this will get over in some time," Mundra said.



Deputy Governor said post demonetisation has pumped in Rs 9.92 lakh crore worth currency into circulation. It was estimated that Rs 15.45 lakh crore worth old accounting for 86 per cent of old 500 and 1000 rupee was in circulation before demonetisation.

