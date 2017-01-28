Justdial Q3 net profit rises 5.90% to Rs 27.44 cr

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 25.91 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago

Local search engine on Saturday reported a 5.90 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 27.44 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016.



The company had reported a net profit of Rs 25.91 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.



Justdial's total from operations grew by 8.48 per cent to Rs 180.27 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 166.17 crore in year-ago period, it said in a filing.



Its overall expenses stood at Rs 165.23 crore, up 15.82 per cent, as compared to Rs 142.65 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.

Press Trust of India