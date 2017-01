Justdial Q3 net profit rises 5.90% to Rs 27.44 cr

Local search engine on Saturday reported a 5.90 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 27.44 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016.



The company had reported a net profit of Rs 25.91 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Justdial's total from operations grew by 8.48 per cent to Rs 180.27 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 166.17 crore in year-ago period, it said in a filing.Its overall expenses stood at Rs 165.23 crore, up 15.82 per cent, as compared to Rs 142.65 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.