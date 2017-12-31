Justin Bieber selling painting to raise funds for charity

is auctioning a painting he made to raise funds for the people affected by the recent wildfires in



The 23-year old shared a photo of his painting, which sees the cross rising in an overcast sky, on saying that he is selling his painting to raise money.



"Selling this painting I did called 'Calvary'. All proceeds go to wildfires in CA (sic)," he posted.The Thomas Fire, which is raging on, has destroyed many houses and business in Southern and has led to many people fleeing to safer places.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)