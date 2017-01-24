Kajaria Ceramics Q3 net down 3.6% to Rs 55.10 crore

on Tuesday reported a 3.65 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 55.10 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016.



The company had posted a net profit of Rs 57.19 crore in the October-December period a year ago, said in a BSE filing.



Its total income from operations during the quarter under review was marginally up 0.76 per cent to Rs 677.08 crore as against Rs 671.94 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.



Total expenses during the quarter went up 1.62 per cent to Rs 585.07 crore as compared with Rs 575.69 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company added.



Shares of today settled at Rs 585.10 apiece, up 6.08 per cent from the previous close.

Press Trust of India