Time to think of 'grand alliance' of regional parties: Uddhav Thackeray
Kamal Haasan urges fellow actor R Madhavan to talk on Tamil Nadu crisis

Madhavan shared how Tamil Nadu should be the best state in the world

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

South superstar Kamal Haasan has urged fellow actor R Madhavan to raise his voice on the ongoing political crisis in Tamil Nadu.

The 62-year-old actor took to Twitter to address his concern for the state, where he asked his "Manmadan Ambu" co-star to start a discussion regarding the current conflict of interest between the ruling party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party secretary, V K Sasikala and former chief minister O Paneerselvam.

"@ActorMadhavan Please. Talk on crisis in TN. We have a voice with decibel levels not conducive to bad politics, you can also disagree. But do it loud please," tweeted Haasan.

To this Madhavan replied in a series of tweets how the state needs to walk in the "right direction".

"Sir we have always discussed how TN should be the BEST state in the world leave alone India. With the talent and potential we have we are," Madhavan wrote.

"We should have been an example to the world. All it needs is the right intent and the right leadership to harness that volcanic expertise. This is the time to make sure that we nudge it in the right direction... The whole state needs to believe that and make themselves heard," he wrote.

The actors took to social media in wake of the current stand-off between the two AIADMK leaders, where Paneerselvam launched revolt against Sasikala alleging that he was forced to quit.

Paneerselvam resigned as the CM on February 5.

