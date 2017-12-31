Kamala Mills fire: Candlelight march organised for the victims

-
A city-based NGO has organised a candlelight march at Marine Drive today evening in the memory of the victims of the Kamala Mills fire.
The march has been organised under the banner of #mumbaimourning and #TributesToKamlaMillFireVictims.
Organisers said that around 200 people are expected for the march which will commence from Air India building and culminate at Marine Drive at midnight today.
The aim of the march, organisers said, is to urge citizens to boycott pub parties and shun fire crackers.
The marchers will light a candle in the memory of the victims of the fire, the organisers added.
Fourteen people were killed after a devastating fire swept through One Above, a pub in the Kamala Mills compound, a little after midnight on December 29.
Among those killed was Khushbu Bansali who was celebrating her 29th birthday with her friends at the pub.
