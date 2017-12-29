JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Clear exit exam to get licence for practising Ayurveda: Draft

Crimes against women on rise in Kerala
Business Standard

Kamala Mills fire: PM anguished over loss of lives

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed anguish over the fire incident in a Mumbai building which led to the loss of several lives.

Fourteen people were killed and 19 others injured after a major fire broke out in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel in Mumbai last night.


"Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 10:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements