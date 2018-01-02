Karate instructor arrested for raping minor student

Police have arrested a 34-year-old instructor for allegedly raping a minor student, an said today.



The instructor used to take training classes at his residence in Kalyan township of the district, the at the district rural police control room said.



On December 24 last year, the asked the 11-year-old girl to lie down on a mat on the pretext of imparting training to her. He then allegedly touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her, he said.Initially, the girl did not reveal about the incident to anyone out of fear but later informed her mother, who lodged a complaint with the police late last night, the said.The Kalyan taluka police arrested the accused in the early hours today and booked him under section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

