Karthik stars in TN's seven-wicket win over Andhra

opened its campaign in the South Zone T20 tournament 2017-'18, with an easy seven-wicket win over at Dr ACA-VDCA Stadium here today.



The experienced Karthik guided home with a quickfire 57 off just 28 balls (nine fours and two sixers) with 32 balls to spare after the bowlers had restricted the opposition to 119 for 7 in 20 overs.



Opting to bat first, Andhra was in trouble in the very first over, losing opener for a duck, castled by K Vignesh. G Hanuma Vihari (5) fell to Athisayaraj Davidson soon after to leave the home side at 6 for 2.(25) and D B Ravi Teja (19) rebuilt with a 44-run stand but once they were separated within the space of six runs, the other Andhra batsmen struggled to get going.A 20-ball knock of 20 by Shoaib helped the team reach 119.Chasing 120 for victory, saw experienced opener Abhinav Mukund become a run-out victim with 17 runs on the board.Karthik, who was part of the India ODI and T20 teams in the recent series against Sri Lanka, came in at No.3 and played shots from the word go.Though he lost M S (13) with the score at 49, Karthik continued his aggressive ways and fell in the 11th over for 57.B Aparajith (28 not out), who led the side in the absence of due to fitness concerns, saw the team home in the 15th over.Brief scores: 117 for 7 in 20 overs (Ricky Bhui 25, K Vignesh 2 for 17) lost to 122 for 3 in 14.4 overs ( Karthik 57, B Aparajith 28 not out). Points: TN: 4; Andhra: 0.168 for 5 in 20 overs (Ambati Rayudu 52 not out, Akshath Reddy 34, Jalaj Saxena 2 for 28) beat 158 for 7 in 20 overs ( 79, 3 for 28). Points: Hyderabad: 4; Kerala: 0.172 for 4 in 20 overs ( 55, 3 for 27) beat 123 for 8 in 20 overs (Sagun Kamat 28, Abhimanyu Mithun 2 for 13). Points: Karnataka: 4, Goa: 0.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)