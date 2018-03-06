Karti's custodial interrogation needed in view of new revelations: CBI

The CBI on Tuesday produced Karti Chidambaram before a Delhi court and sought extension of his custody to quiz him in the INX Media corruption case saying "new revelations" have come up and his custodial interrogation was necessary to confront him with the "new facts". The agency, which produced Karti on expiry of his five-day police custody before special judge Sunil Rana, said though there has been "substantial progress" in last four days into the investigation into the case, he has "not been cooperating" and not parting with his phones passwords and to every question he has been saying that "I am politically victimised". Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, said Karti was taken to Mumbai and was confronted with Indrani Mukerjea, one of the then promoters of INX media at the Byculla prison and her statement has been just one of the evidences. "New revelations in the matter have come up day before yesterday. Cannot divulge much about investigation but we need his further custody to confront him with the new facts," Mehta told the court and also opposed Karti's bail plea saying that the investigation was at "crucial stage" and the CBI needs two weeks time to file detail reply to his bail application. The ASG alleged that witnesses in the case are being approached and evidences destroyed. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Karti, said the CBI just want to keep him in custody by hook or crook. "I have cooperated.

I am not obliged to answer what you (CBI) want to hear. My duty is only to make myself available for questioning," Singhvi submitted. "The shifting of stands/reasons by the CBI to keep me in custody is a mala fide attempt on their part to get my custody," the senior advocate said and questioned "Is Indrani's statement even an admissible evidence? She is in jail in murder case of her daughter." He said Karti is not a terrorist with a bomb that he cannot be interrogated without being kept in custody. The court has concluded the hearing on the arguments on the CBI's plea seeking nine-day custodial interrogation of Karti and pronounce its order at 4:30 pm.