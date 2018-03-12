Kashmir internationally acknowledged political problem awaiting resolution: PDF chairman

Peoples (PDF) and MLA today said was an internationally recognised political issue which awaited an amicable resolution since the last several decades. " issue is an internationally admitted political issue which awaits a peaceful and dignified resolution through a sustained process of dialogue and reconciliation between the leadership of India, and the people of Kashmir," Yaseen said in a statement here. Without naming Haseeb Drabu, who yesterday had said should not be seen as a conflict state or a political problem, but as a society with social issues, Yaseem said it was unfortunate that some leaders were giving "ambiguous statements over the genesis of issue" for their personal gains. "Such utterances may cause further uncertainty and alienation among the masses especially youth of the state," he said.

