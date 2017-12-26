'Kashmir issue needs peaceful resolution in accordance with

The issue needs a peaceful resolution in accordance with the to ensure global and regional peace and stability, according to a joint declaration signed here by six countries, including and



Speakers from the parliaments of Afghanistan, China, Iran, Russia, and host held a two-day meet in Islamabad, which ended yesterday with the issuance of the joint declaration, Dawn reported.



"We agreed that for ensuring global and regional peace and stability, the issue of Jammu & needs a peaceful resolution by and in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions," states the declaration signed by top parliamentarians.The report quoted sources as saying that the Russian delegation had expressed reservations over the inclusion of the issue, which was then picked up by and as well.Iran, sources claimed, had objections over the language of the Kashmir-specific section.However, the Pakistani side said that since Russia, and included issues of political interest to themsuch as the crises in and Syria, the problems of the and Al-Quds, and Turkey's failed coup it would be impossible for to leave out the issue, the report said.The report quoted sources as saying that the representatives from proved to be the hardest to convince.said there was a difference of opinion among the delegates, which was settled.

