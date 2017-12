rang in her 10-year wedding anniversary with husband Josh Kelly by recreating a still from the 2001 "Royal Tenenbaums".



The 39-year-old star shared the photo, which she took a decade ago, on



"So when @joshbkelley and I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo. Last night, 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10-year wedding anniversary. Yup, 10 years people!" wrote, alongside the picture.The "Unforgettable" said although she still has a "burning desire" to be with Kelly, maintaining a marriage was no cakewalk. But the couple managed to stay afloat."There have been moments where I didn't think we'd make it. Where I wanted to take my pillow and smother him in the middle of the night. But I'll tell you what. The more time I spend with this guy the more deeply I begin to understand that he is the best of me," she wrote.further showered praises on her husband for loving her and always believing in her.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)