Katrina behind 'Tiger Zinda Hai' success: Salman Khan

It is a double celebration for superstar Salman Khan, who turned 52 today, as he has overcome the "Tubelight" debacle with the success of " Zinda Hai".



Salman thanked co-star for making the a blockbuster at the box office. The Abbas Zafar-directed has grossed Rs 151.47 crore in four days.



"I think ' ..' has worked due to one reason and that is Katrina Kaif," Salman told reporters here.Asked what Katrina gifted him on his birthday, the said, "She has made ' Zinda Hai' successful and that is her gift for me."Continuing with his annual tradition, Salman celebrated his big day at his Panvel farmhouse, with family and close friends from the industry like Sajid Nadiadwala, Iulia Vantur, among others. Also present were Katrina andAddressing the media today, the said, "In every interview of have said I won't be coming here so that you all don't come here. I think I have not been successful. Thank you all for coming here... But next time I am not going to be here."Katrina said she was elated with the success of " Zinda Hai"."I am very happy right now. has done a fantastic job. It's a wonderful and New Year present for all of us," she said.It is a working birthday for Salman as he is currently shooting for "Race 3".The has his hands full with movies such as "Dabangg 3", remake of "Ode To My Father" with and a dance-based withLast evening, at the Jio press conference, Salman's friend wished him on his birthday with a song."Tum jiyo hazaaron saal (May you live long)... I wish him all the best. I won't be able to meet him on his birthday because my children are here and I want to spend time with them. But we will celebrate when he comes back. We can celebrate Salman Khan's birthday for a whole month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)