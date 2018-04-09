Kedar Jadhav ruled out of entire IPL due to injury

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Kedar Jadhav was today ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL), due to a hamstring injury which he suffered in the season-opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.
Jadhav has suffered a grade two tear, coach Michael Hussey informed.
Unfortunately for us, Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament. His hamstring scan didn't come back so good. I believe it is a grade two tear. He is going to be out for some time. We haven't picked a replacement yet, We will go through that process," Hussey said ahead of clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.
"It is a big loss for us. He is a very good player for us, a key player for us in the middle-order," Hussey said.
Jadhav returned from the dugout for a final over flourish to seal the game in favour of CSK after Dwayne Bravo set up the win.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU