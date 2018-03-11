Kejriwal calls all-party meeting over sealing issue

has called for an "all-party meeting" at his residence on Tuesday to find solutions to the problems being faced by traders due to the sealing drive in the national capital. The today wrote letters to BJP chief and Ajay Maken, in which he said, "We should rise above and come together to find a solution to the problems that have risen due to sealing". He also suggested that not more than three people from each party should be at the meeting so that it can be held smoothly. In January, of Opposition Vijender Gupta had alleged that leaders and workers "misbehaved" with members of a BJP delegation at Kejriwal's residence when they had gone there to discuss about relief to traders hit by the sealing drive. A case was registered in the matter and some MLAs were booked. Yesterday, Maken had written to Kejriwal, offering to share with the what he felt could be a solution to stop the ongoing sealing drive. In his letter, the had claimed that according to the amended master plan and the National Capital Territory of Delh Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011, no sealing can be carried out in "Being a former Union urban development minister, I can say with confidence that to save from sealing, many amendments had already been made in the Master Plan 2021," he had said in the letter. Kejriwal, in his letter said Maken, being a former union urban development minister, would be able to offer "good and practical" solution to the sealing issue. The had yesterday written letters to and seeking appointments with them to discuss the sealing issue and stressed on the need for bringing a Bill in Parliament to stop the drive. The sealing drive was undertaken by the municipal corporations of the national capital on the directions of a Supreme Court-appointed committee in December last year. Under the drive, hundreds of commercial establishments have been sealed so far for non-payment of conversion charges and violation of Master Plan.

