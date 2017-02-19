Arvind Kejriwal donates Rs 50,000 to Irom Sharmila's party

With severe shortage of funds, Irom Sharmila's party has taken to online crowdfunding to raise funds

Chief Minister today donated Rs 50,000 to rights activist Irom Sharila's party which is fighting elections in



With severe shortage of funds and manpower, Irom Sharmila's party Peoples' Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) has taken to online crowdfunding to raise funds and campaigning on cycle to reach out to the masses.



Kejriwal said that he is donating Rs 50,000 to and also made an appeal to people on Twitter to help her while sharing the link.



"I am donating Rs 50,000 as my small contribution to her and appeal to everyone to support her," he tweeted while urging people to donate generously to her.



PRJA is the first regional party in which has resorted to crowdfunding to finance the poll expenses in the state.



According to PRJA sources, online crowdfunding with a slogan "Ten For a Change" is an idea in order to involve more people, bring in transparency in election funding and reach out to the masses. The PRJA so far has collected Rs 4.5 lakh through crowdfunding.



"The online crowdfunding is in line with the party's call for accountable governance. When we started the party there was a lot of need for funds.



"Online funds are transparent and normally political parties face a backlash because they don't have transparency in their funds," PRJA's convener, Erendro Leichonbam told PTI.

Press Trust of India