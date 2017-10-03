Arvind Kejriwal forgot Lokpal movement after becoming CM: Anna Hazare

Social activist on Monday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister has forgotten the movement after entering politics and said he will ask his one-time protege to keep a “safe distance” when he launches another anti-corruption agitation.

Hazare also targeted Puducherry Lt Gov and Union Minister for their failure to take the 2011 movement to a successful conclusion.

“We had all these people in our team. We undertook such a massive agitation for And they forgot the because all have ventured into politics. Someone became a chief minister, someone became a governor and someone became a minister at the Centre and forgot the (movement),” he said.

Hazare was responding to a question whether he would allow Kejriwal to be a part of the agitation he soon plans to launch against the government for not appointing a

"He will not ask (to be a part of the agitation). And even if he asks, then I will ask him to keep a safe distance," Hazare said.

Kejriwal quit as the chief minister of Delhi in February 2014, since the Bill could not be passed. In 2015, another bill, which was passed by the Delhi Legislative Assembly, is awaiting the Centre's approval.

Former AAP leader and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, now part of new political outfit Swaraj India, had accused Kejriwal of diluting the 2015 bill.

Hazare previously refused to have political leaders share the platform he used to launch anti-graft agitations.

Along with Hazare, Kejriwal, Bedi and Singh were the key faces of the agitation in 2011. The anti-graft movement launched by Hazare was a precursor to the formation of AAP. Kejriwal forming a political party also did not go well with the social activist.

The AAP came to power in Delhi for the first time in 2013. Bedi, now the Lt Gov of Puducherry, joined the BJP and was its chief ministerial candidate for the 2015 assembly polls.

Singh also joined the BJP and is the minister of state for external affairs.