Kejriwal says Delhi a gas chamber, wants schools to shut as air worsens

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday asked his deputy and Education Minister Manish Sisodia to consider shutting schools for a few days in view of the high pollution in the city.



Delhi woke up to 'severe' air quality today with a thick haze blanketing the city as pollution levels breached permissible standards by multiple times.



Considering high level of pollution, I have requested Sh Manish Sisodia, Education Minister, to consider closing schools for a few days — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 7, 2017

Delhi has become a gas chamber. Every year this happens during this part of year. We have to find a soln to crop burning in adjoining states — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 7, 2017

Kejriwal tweeted:The (IMA) IMA has also appealed to the Delhi government to shut down outdoor sports and other such activities in schools keeping in view the harmful impact of on the health of the children.The rapid fall in air quality and visibility began last evening as moisture combined with pollutants shrouded the city in a thick cover of haze.By 10 am today, the (CPCB) recorded 'severe' air quality, meaning the intensity of pollution was extreme.