Why didn't Delhi, UP, Haryana govts take steps to check air pollution: NGT
Kejriwal says Delhi a gas chamber, wants schools to shut as air worsens

Delhi woke up to 'severe' air quality today with a thick haze blanketing the city as pollution levels breached permissible standards by multiple times

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

People commute during the foggy in Moradabad district on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday asked his deputy and Education Minister Manish Sisodia to consider shutting schools for a few days in view of the high pollution in the city.

Delhi woke up to 'severe' air quality today with a thick haze blanketing the city as pollution levels breached permissible standards by multiple times.


Kejriwal tweeted:

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) IMA has also appealed to the Delhi government to shut down outdoor sports and other such activities in schools keeping in view the harmful impact of air pollution on the health of the children.

The rapid fall in air quality and visibility began last evening as moisture combined with pollutants shrouded the city in a thick cover of haze.

By 10 am today, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded 'severe' air quality, meaning the intensity of pollution was extreme.

First Published: Tue, November 07 2017. 14:17 IST

