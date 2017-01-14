Kejriwal's programmes are flop show in Punjab: BJP

-
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday claimed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal's programmes in Punjab have turned into a flop show as his party has lost people's faith.
BJP state spokesperson Rajat Kumar Mohendru said Kejriwal's programme in Jalandhar was a flop show. People have lost faith in AAP that is why only 100-150 people were attending the party's programme.
AAP had earlier said that Kejriwal will hold road shows in Jalandhar but as very few people turned up they claimed the show was cancelled. However, later AAP claimed that it had organised Nukkad Sabha programmes, Mohendru said.
