Cyclone Ockhi batters Kerala: BJP blames govt of 'criminal negligence'

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

BJP in Kerala accused the CPI(M)-led LDF government on Sunday of failure to protect the lives of people from cyclone 'Ockhi', which battered the southern coastal areas of the state despite timely alert.

"There was a criminal negligence on the part of the state government in dealing with the crisis," he told reporters in Kochi.



He alleged that the state government failed to act promptly even after getting cyclone alert from the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services on November 28.

"The state government did not take it seriously. This gross negligence from the Kerala government authorities paved way for one of the biggest tragedies in the state," Rajendran alleged.


He said cases should be registered against those responsible for the negligence.

Nine people died in rain-related incidents in the state due to the impact of Ochki, which brought heavy rains accompanied by strong wind besides leaving hundreds of fishermen stranded in sea.

First Published: Sun, December 03 2017. 20:00 IST

