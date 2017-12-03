Cyclone Ockhi batters Kerala: BJP blames govt of 'criminal negligence'

BJP in Kerala accused the CPI(M)-led LDF government on Sunday of failure to protect the lives of people from cyclone 'Ockhi', which battered the southern coastal areas of the state despite timely alert.



"There was a criminal negligence on the part of the state government in dealing with the crisis," he told reporters in Kochi.



He alleged that the state government failed to act promptly even after getting cyclone alert from the Indian Centre for Ocean Information Services on November 28."The state government did not take it seriously. This gross negligence from the Kerala government authorities paved way for one of the biggest tragedies in the state," Rajendran alleged.He said cases should be registered against those responsible for the negligence.Nine people died in rain-related incidents in the state due to the impact of Ochki, which brought heavy accompanied by strong wind besides leaving hundreds of fishermen stranded in sea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)