Khadim India IPO subscribed 1.90 times

Footwear retailer Khadim India's initial public offer was subscribed 1.90 times on the closing day of bidding today.



The Rs 543-crore IPO received bids for 96,59,000 against the total issue size of 50,73,006 shares, data till 1930 hrs showed.



The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 2.45 times, non-institutional investors 18 per cent and retail investors 2.30 times, merchant sources said.Khadim on Wednesday raised Rs 163 crore from anchor investors.The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity aggregating up to Rs 50 crore besides, an offer for sale of up to 65,74,093 by existing shareholders.The price band has been fixed at Rs 745-750 per share and at the upper end, the public issue would fetch up to Rs 543 crore.Net proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards payment of loans and general corporate purposes.Axis Capital and are the book running lead managers to the issue.Incorporated in 1981, the company entered into retail business in 1993. At the end of June this year, it had 853 retail store outlets in different parts of the country.

