Kidnapped Mathura boy recovered within 48 hours

A nine-year-old boy, who was from outside his home at a village here on Monday, has been recovered and one of the kidnappers arrested, police said today.



The child was abducted from Dhangoi village under Raya police station limits when he was playing outside his home, after which his parents approached the police, they said.



The kidnappers had demanded Rs 10 lakh as ransom amount, of Police Aditya Kumar Shukla said.On a tip-off, the police intercepted the kidnappers on the and recovered the child whom they were carrying wrapped in a cloth, Shukla said.The main accused has been arrested while his accomplice managed to give police the slip and hunt is on to nab him, the SP said.

