Kidnapped newborn re-united with parents; aunt arrested

The New Year could not have started on a better note for a couple who were re-united with their 13-day-old child, who was kidnapped last month by his two female relatives.



Two women were arrested in connection with the case and one of them is the child's father's sister-in-law, the police said today.



The accused woman had hatched a plan to kidnap the child four-five months back. She hatched a conspiracy to kidnap the child to give him to his sister, who could not conceive, the police said.Her sister had been childless for 10 years and she planned to raise the child as her own. She had even spread fake of her pregnancy in her village in and distributed sweets there, the police said.On December 12, the baby boy was kidnapped from his home in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri.The father of the baby alleged that he and his wife were sleeping on the second floor of their house along with his borther-in- and his wife, in the same room.When he woke up at about 9.30 am, the newborn (born on November 30) was missing from the room, the police said.Police scanned the call detail records of relatives of the boy's father and arrested the two women, aged 28 and 22, respectively. The baby was restored with his parents yesterday, they said.

