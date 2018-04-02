Kim Jong-un 'deeply moved' by South Korean pop peace concert in Pyongyang

North Korean smiled, clapped and said he was "deeply moved" by a rare performance by South Korean K-pop stars in Pyongyang, reported on Monday.

The high profile appearance of and his wife, former Ri Sol Ju, at the concert was unusual as his authoritarian regime typically struggles to prevent any infiltration of the South's pop culture among his isolated people.

Kim, the first North Korean ever to attend a show by entertainers from the South, shook hands with the performers and "expressed his deep thanks to them," the North's official news agency reported.

"He said that he was deeply moved to see our people sincerely acclaiming the performance, deepening the understanding of the popular art of the South's side," said.

The visit by the South's entertainers, seen as part of a cultural charm offensive by Seoul, comes as a diplomatic thaw gathers pace on the peninsula ahead of a landmark inter-Korean summit later this month.

said he was likely to be busy "because of his complicated political program early in April," so he was glad to make it to the concert which he credited with bringing the "spring



The 120-member South Korean group - 11 musical acts as well as dancers, technicians and martial artists - gave one concert on Sunday with another set for Tuesday.

and his wife were seen clapping their hands during the two-hour Sunday event, which was also attended by Kim's younger sister, Yo Jong, and the North's of state Yong Nam.

The concert at the elaborately decorated 1,500-seat East Grand Theatre ended with a standing ovation by the packed audience after a finale featuring all the stars singing a song about unification.

One of the most closely watched acts was Red Velvet, part of the South's hugely popular K-pop phenomenon that has taken audiences in and beyond by storm.

Even acknowledged that there had been "so much interest in whether I'd come to see Red Velvet or not".

The five-member girlband -- known for its signature K-pop mix of upbeat electronic music and high-voltage choreography -- performed two of their hits, "Bad Boy" and "Red Flavour".

"The North's audience applauded our performance much louder than we expected and even sang along to our songs... it was a big relief," band member told reporters.

The ongoing rapprochement was triggered by the South's Winter Olympics, to which the North's sent athletes, cheerleaders and his sister as an

followed up by agreeing to a summit with South Korean Moon Jae-in, and offering a face-to-face meet with US also met Chinese in last week during his first overseas trip.

The inter-Korean summit, the third such event after meetings in 2000 and 2007, will be held on April 27. No date has been set for the US-North Korean summit although it is expected before the end of May.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)