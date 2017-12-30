Kim Kardashian West vows to be on her phone less in 2018

Reality TV star West's New Year resolution is to stay less busy on her phone.



The 37-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star will instead try and live more in the moment.



"My New Year's resolution is to be on my phone less and be more in the moment," wrote on her websiteMeanwhile, the television personality previously revealed she thinks the robber, who targeted her in October 2016, did so because they could track her whereabouts on social media.

