Kim Kardashian West vows to be on her phone less in 2018

Los Angeles 

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's New Year resolution is to stay less busy on her phone.

The 37-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star will instead try and live more in the moment.


"My New Year's resolution is to be on my phone less and be more in the moment," Kardashian wrote on her website

Meanwhile, the television personality previously revealed she thinks the Paris robber, who targeted her in October 2016, did so because they could track her whereabouts on social media.

First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 11:50 IST

