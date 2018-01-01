Kim says NKorea could participate in South's Winter Olympics

today gave the first indication that could participate in next month's in the South, despite tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme.



"I sincerely hope the Pyeongchang will be staged successfully," said Kim, the North Korean leader, in his new year's address to the nation.



"We are willing to take necessary measures including to dispatch our delegation."For this purpose, authorities of the would be able to meet in the near future," he said.Seoul's presidential responded positively to Kim's proposal for talks about sending a delegation to the Games."We welcome it," a statement said. "Should the be staged successfully, it will contribute to peace not only on the but in the region and the world as well."Lee Hee-Beom, the of the Pyeongchang Organising Committee for the (POCOG) told AFP: "We actively welcome the North's suggestion that it is willing to engage in talks for the participation in the"We've been preparing for the on the assumption that the North will eventually take part in the games," he said, adding that POCOG have in for accommodation and transport for the North's athletes.and POCOG have billed the Games, which open on February 9, as a "peace Olympics" and have been keen for the North to take part.Two North Korean athletes -- pairs figure skaters Ryom Tae-Ok and -- qualified for the Games but the North Korean missed an October 30 deadline to confirm to the that they would participate.The pair could still be invited to compete by the"The IOC says the North would be able to take part in any event it wants," said Lee. "But is likely to send athletes to figure skating, short track skating, cross country and women's ice hockey."The Winter Olympic main venues are just 80 kilometres from the heavily fortified border with the North and the build-up to the event has been overshadowed by tensions running high over the Pyongyang's escalating nuclear and missile tests.Kim said the would "serve as a good chance to display our Korean people's grace toward the world.""The year 2018 is a significant year for both the North and the South, with the North marking the 70th anniversary of its birth and the South hosting the "Kim did strike one note of caution. "The sharp military tension between the North and the South must be eased and a peaceful atmosphere should be in place," he said.at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy said the North was trying to use the to improve ties with the South despite tensions with the US showing no signs of abating."The US will find it awkward to put brakes on inter- Korean dialogue focused on Pyeongchang," he said.North Korea's past participation in sporting events in the South has largely depended on the political and military situation, though they did send a full team to the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, near"It is quite noteworthy that the North's himself says the North is willing to participate in Pyeongchang," of the University of North Korean Studies in told AFP. "The chances of the North coming to the now seem to be more than 80 percent."North and have been divided by a demilitarised zone since the end of the 1950-53 Korean war.South Korean Moon Jae-In last month proposed delaying Seoul's annual joint military exercises with the US until after the Games.The Key Resolve and Foal Eagle drills usually start in late February or early March and run until the end of April, usually contributing to a spike in tensions, with condemning the exercises as rehearsals for invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)