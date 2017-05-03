Mutilation of Indian soldiers: Martyrs' kin call for 'befitting reply'

The family of soldiers killed in the line of duty in on Tuesday called for giving absolute powers to the in order to give a "befitting reply to Pakistan".

"Give full powers to army and place Kashmir under President's rule. If the army is given full powers, it would teach a lesson to Pakistan," Ravita Devi, wife of Babloo Kumar, who was martyred in the valley last year, said here.

"India should take revenge with hundred heads in place of two heads," Seema Chaudhary, widow of Shaheed Samod, who was also killed in Jammu, said.

They were reacting to the beheading of two Indian soldiers by Pakistani forces along on Monday.

Jai Singh, brother of Hemraj, who was beheaded in Jammu by Pakistani troopers in 2013, said, "Attack and crush it."

Kamlesh, who lost her husband Soren Singh in the Kargil war, said enough was enough and should be taught a lesson.