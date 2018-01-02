Kirsten, Nehra join RCB's coaching team

Former and recently-retired pacer have been named the Royal Challengers Bangalore's respectively for the 11th edition of the Indian League.



Additionally, Kirsten and will also play the role of mentors for the team during the league.



Kirsten signed the contract last week and it will be his second stint with an team after he had coached the Daredevils in 2015.RCB has retained former spinner Daniel Vettori, who has been at the helm since 2014, as theWith the auctions slated for January 27 and 28, RCB has realigned the roles of Woodhill andWoodhill has been assigned the new role of batting talent development, analytics and fielding Additionally, during off season the Australian will also serve as the franchise's of scouting.McDonald, who was the earlier, will now be in charge of talent development and analytics.Commenting on the new appointments, Vettori said, "I am excited to welcome Gary and to the coaching team for Royal Challengers Both of them bring a wealth of experience in cricket, which the team can learn from immensely. We look forward to an amazing season.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)