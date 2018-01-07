Kit Harington thrown out of a bar in New York

-
"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington was reportedly kicked out of a bar in New York City after he got aggressive.
In a video obtained by TMZ, the 31-year-old actor is seen arguing with bystanders while attempting to play a game of pool.
He appears to be disruptive while pushing people away from him and leaning against a pool table.
According to the website, Harington was drunk as he banged on the table.
He was asked to leave the bar and had to be physically removed after he came back in.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
