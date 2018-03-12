Knife attacker shot dead outside Iran ambassador's Vienna residence: police

A 26-year-old Austrian was shot dead outside the Iranian ambassador's residence in today after he attacked a with a knife, police said. The assailant "died on the spot" after the opened fire, told AFP, adding that the attack took place just before midnight local time in a residential area. The motive for the attack is not yet known, police said. The guard, who was in a sentry box outside the building, suffered a wound to his upper arm in the attack. "He initially used pepper spray" against the assailant, Soeros said, before opening fire. According to early indications the "acted within the rules", said a from the ministry of defence, who said the attacker lived in but originated from the region of Police have ordered reinforcements around all diplomatic missions in the city.

