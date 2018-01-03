Kohli, Dhoni set to be retained by respective IPL franchises

and his predecessor Singh are among the top players who are set to be retained by their respective franchises, Royal Challengers and comeback outfit Super Kings respectively.



The retention list of players is to be announced by here tomorrow.



Kohli, yet to taste a triumph as in in spite of his extremely successful run as national captain, and 2011 World Cup-winning are expected to be shoo-ins when RCB and CSK decide which players they are retaining in the squad for the next three seasons -- 2018 to 2020.Among other top who are almost certain to be retained are Rohit Sharma, who led to their title triumph last season, exciting MI all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, who is set to go back to CSK after playing for Lions over the last two seasons, and Australian pocket dynamo for SunrisersAnother franchise making a return after serving a two- year suspension, Rajasthan Royals, will certainly go for Steve Smith, considering the form he has been in.Each team can opt for up to five players by virtue of a combination of Retention (Pre Auction) and Right to Match (RTM) (during the Auction), according to the decision of the GC at its meeting in on December 6.There can be a maximum of either three retentions or three RTMs at the discretion of the franchises and if there is no retention before auction, then franchises can have up to three RTMs, as per the norms put in place by the GC.The break-up is: Maximum number of 3 capped Indian players, 2 overseas players and 2 uncapped Indian players each.The pool available for CSK and RR for retention/RTM will be the players who played for them respectively in 2015 and who were part of Rising Pune Supergiant and GL squads in 2017, as per the norms.The salary cap has also been raised. For the coming season, it's fixed at Rs 80 crore and will increase to Rs 82 and 85 crore respectively in 2019 and 2020.The minimum spend has been fixed at 75 per cent of the salary cap for each season.The retention price guideline for salary cap charged has also been set as Rs 33 crore (for 3 players pre auction), Rs 21 crore (for 2 players pre auction) and Rs 12.5 crore (for 1 retained pre-auction).Each squad can consist of a maximum number of 25 players (up to 8 overseas players) and a minimum of 18.

