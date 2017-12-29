Kohli will face his real competition in South Africa: Bedi

Spin legend Bishen believes Kohli is yet to face real competition and the upcoming tough tour of will test his batting as well as captaincy skills.



While Bedi praised PV for her continued success against top players at the world level, he dared Kohli would be "struggling" to achieve what the Olympic medallist shuttler has attained over the years.



Bedi said Kohli will now face his real competition in the upcoming tour of" has achieved a lot over the years and I dare Kohli would be struggling," the former said."She has been competing with the best of the world, but Kohli will now be competition with the best of world in South The tour of will be a test for Kohli," Bedi added.Bedi's comments came in an event where magazine has been re-launched in a new, refreshed look.Sportstar will now return to magazine form again from tabloid. It will be issued fortnightly with increased 84 number of pages in place of weekly.The magazine was launched by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore along with Bedi, great Zafar Iqbal, national coach and PVA host of other sporting dignitaries from various fields were also in attendance.On the occasion, Malini Parthasarathy, of The Hindu Group Publishing, said: "Sports journalism is uniquely placed in the sense that it plays out on a terrain that is less combative or confrontational than political or social journalism. There are fewer villains in sports journalism and more heroes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)