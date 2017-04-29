Kokuyo Camlin opens new Rs 100-crore plant at Patalganga, its largest

Leading manufacturer of stationery, colour material and art material, Kokuyo Camlin, has opened a new plant at Patalganga near Mumbai. The unit is the Japanese company's largest across the globe, and will serve as a hub for both, domestic and international demand, primarily from Japan.
The company, earlier known as Camlin, has invested Rs 100 crore in the factory located near the Nhava Sheva (JNPT) port.
Kokuyo Camlin products lead in segments such as markers, mechanical pencils and crayons, and all these items will be manufactured at the new plant.
The new factory will manufacture over 200 product SKUs (stock keeping units) and will also maintain a permanent R&D facility of inks, adhesives and plastics injection moulding.
The plant is spread over 56,000 sq m with a 27,268 sq m factory and office complex making it the largest among Kokuyo group stationery factories in Japan, along with China, Vietnam and Thailand.
With this plant, Kokuyo Camlin has combined the production facilities that were distributed within Maharashtra thereby creating a total production floor space that is twice size compared to combined floor space of existing factories.
Kokuyo Camlin is into art materials and stationery products under flagship brands Camel and Camlin for the past 80 years plus.
It also sells fine art materials, scholastic colours and stationery, hobby products, office products, writing and drawing instruments, adhesives and notebooks.
