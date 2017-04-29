Kokuyo Camlin opens new Rs 100-crore plant at Patalganga, its largest

It is the Japanese firm's largest unit, will serve as a hub for both domestic and overseas demand

Leading manufacturer of stationery and colour materials as well as art materials, Kokuyo Camlin has opened a new plant at Patalganga near here, which is the largest for the Japanese company. The company earlier known as Camlin, has invested Rs 100 crore in the factory located near the Nhava Sheva (JNPT) port and will serve both as a hub for domestic as well as international demand, primarily from Japan. Kokuyo Camlin products lead in segments like markers, mechanical pencils, crayons etc, and all these items will be manufactured at the new plant. The new factory will manufacture over 200 product SKUs (stock keeping units) and will also maintain a permanent R&D facility of the inks, adhesive and the plastics injection moulding. The plant is spread over 56,000 sq m with a 27,268 sq m factory and office complex making it the largest among Kokuyo group stationery factories in Japan, along with China, Vietnam and Thailand. With this plant, Kokuyo Camlin has combined the production

With this plant, Kokuyo has combined the production facilities that were distributed within Maharashtra thereby creating a total production floor space that is twice size compared to combined floor space of existing factories.



Kokuyo is into art materials and products under flagship brands Camel and for the past 80 years plus.



It also sells fine art materials, scholastic colours and stationery, hobby products, office products, writing and drawing instruments, adhesives and notebooks.

Press Trust of India