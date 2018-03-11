KPCC general secretary Babu Prasad RS nominee of UDF

in today named Babu Prasad as the UDF opposition candidate for the March 23 polls from the state. The name of Babu Prasad, and a former legislator, has been cleared by Rahul Gandhi, party state chief M M Hassan said here today. Babu would file nominations tomorrow, the last date for filing the nominations. M P Veerendra Kumar, State of (United), faction, is the candidate of the ruling CPI-M led LDF. Polls are being held for the seat that has fallen vacant after resigned from the Upper House as a mark of protest following JD (U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister joining hands with BJP-led NDA. The meeting held on March 9 had extended support and offered the seat to theJD (U) Shard faction that had quit the Congress-led UDF opposition in January.

