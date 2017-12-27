Kumail Nanjiani knows where to watch 'The Big Sick' for free

Actor- knows a place where his fans can watch his film "The Big Sick" for free.



The 39-year-old found out the film has been posted on a porn site and he took to to let his fans know it as well.



"For those of you who wanna watch 'The Big Sick' with your families and don't have Prime or can't afford to purchase it: The whole movie is available on pornhub," Nanjiani tweeted."Don't ask me how I know. It's under 'interracial'. This is not a joke," he added.The website also joined the conversation saying that they were trying to find the movie to remove and are unable to do so."Kumail, we are trying to find it to remove with no luck," they tweeted.To this Kumail responded, "Oh no. Oh. Oh no. I didn't mean it should be removed! Enjoy your Christmas! You've brought joy to so many people! You deserve this break!"The Michael Showalter-directed romantic comedy is based on the real-life romance of and Pakistan-born Nanjiani, who wrote the script together.It stars Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, and in lead roles.

