India has threatened to sue Fabindia, a chain of ethnic wear retail outlets, for allegedly indulging in "unfair trade practice" by using and selling its cotton products in an unauthorised manner under its registered brand name "Khadi".

& Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has sent a legal notice to Overseas Pvt Ltd asking it to immediately stop using the word "Khadi" while selling all its cotton products and remove display banners from its showrooms immediately. has alleged that India's brand name was unlawfully used to mislead and confuse the consumers.

"You are called upon to explain your position in the above matter within 15 days from the date of receipt of this notice, failing which the will be constrained to proceed against your company as per law for the violation of Mark Regulation and payment or incidental damages for the losses caused to by Fabindia," the February 8 legal notice addressed to Fabindia's New Delhi-based CEO said.

KVIC, which is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, said that despite warnings and assurances given earlier, continuation of selling garments in the name and style of "Khadi" was an illegal act and amounted to "indulging in unfair trade practice by selling normal cotton fabric as Khadi".

Justifying the legal notice, Chairman V K Saxena said, "The was very keen to protect its reputation and would take stringent measures against those who violated rules and regulations that have been framed for the benefit of rural artisans attached to it."

Maintaining that earlier too such action has been taken against major companies, including one last year, Saxena said that the notice to said, as per the Mark Regulations, 2003, and & Village Industries Commission Act, 1956, in order to regulate the production, sale or trading of and products in India, "no textile shall be sold or otherwise traded by any person or certified institution as 'Khadr' or ' products', in any form or manner without it bearing a ' Mark' tag or label issued by KVIC".

It also said that was denied the certificate to use the brand name as it did not adhere to the procedural formalities for mark certification which was discussed with the representatives of the private company.

The notice claimed that despite written assurances, was still selling ready-made garments from its outlets under the name of "Khadi" and has also put up prominent display panels at their various sales outlets.

"Further, on visit to your outlets, it was found that ready-made garments as are being sold from your several outlets. Photocopy of few such price tags and display panel at Bengaluru Airport c1ear1y indicate products being sold by as Khadi," the legal notice said.