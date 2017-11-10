(L&T) on Friday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 4,023 crore across business segments.



"The construction arm of has won orders worth Rs 4,023 crore," the engineering and construction major said in a filing.



said its heavy civil infrastructure business has bagged orders worth Rs 1,906 crore in the domestic market, while its building and factories business received an order worth Rs 830 crore.L&T's water and effluent treatment business and power transmission and distribution business has bagged orders worth Rs 788 crore and Rs 342 crore respectively.Smart world communication business of has won an order worth Rs 157 crore.of the company were trading at Rs 1,239.85 apiece, up 1.91 per cent from the previous close on