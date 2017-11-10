JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Larsen & Toubro, L&T
Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 4,023 crore across business segments.

"The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 4,023 crore," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.


L&T said its heavy civil infrastructure business has bagged orders worth Rs 1,906 crore in the domestic market, while its building and factories business received an order worth Rs 830 crore.

L&T's water and effluent treatment business and power transmission and distribution business has bagged orders worth Rs 788 crore and Rs 342 crore respectively.

Smart world communication business of L&T has won an order worth Rs 157 crore.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,239.85 apiece, up 1.91 per cent from the previous close on BSE.

First Published: Fri, November 10 2017. 10:59 IST

