JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

'Blade Runner 2049' was 'way too long': Ridley Scott

2017: Karnan, triple talaq, privacy hogged limelight in SC
Business Standard

L&T's construction arm wins Rs 1,600-cr job order

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) construction arm has bagged an order of Rs 1,600 crore in the international market, the infrastructure major said today.

In a BSE filing, the company said its L&T Construction's power transmission and distribution business has secured an order worth of Rs 1,600 crore from Saudi Electricity Company to build a double circuit overhead transmission line.


The stock was up 0.03 per cent at Rs 1,258.95 on the BSE today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements