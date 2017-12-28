L&T's construction arm wins Rs 1,600-cr job order

Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) construction arm has bagged an order of Rs 1,600 crore in the international market, the infrastructure major said today.
In a BSE filing, the company said its L&T Construction's power transmission and distribution business has secured an order worth of Rs 1,600 crore from Saudi Electricity Company to build a double circuit overhead transmission line.
The stock was up 0.03 per cent at Rs 1,258.95 on the BSE today.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
