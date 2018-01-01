L&T wins Rs 2,100 cr contracts from HPCL, Reliance Industries

Infrastructure & Toubro (L&T) today said it has won a Rs 2,100 crore contracts from Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Industries.



Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T, has secured a (engineering, procurement, construction) contract for crude distillation and vacuum distillation unit (CDU & VDU) from HPCL, Visakhapatnam Refinery, and an extension to an ongoing contract for Industries, Jamnagar, both adding to approx 2,100 crore, said in a statement.



The 9 MMTPA CDU & VDU project is a part of HPCL's Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project (VRMP) and involves engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning, it said.The order reinforces LTHE's unique capability to deliver 'design to build' engineering and across the hydrocarbon spectrum, it added.LTHE has been serving the onshore hydrocarbon sector since early 1990s."The companys track record includes successful completion of several challenging projects for domestic and international clients," the statement said.& Toubro is Indian multinational firm engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and with over USD 17 billion in revenue.

