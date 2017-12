Lack of sleep boosts levels of Alzheimer's proteins: study

may contribute to cognitive decline, according to a study that shows wakeful brain produces more of the protein beta than its waste-disposal system can handle.



Levels of the protein rise, potentially setting off a sequence of changes to the brain that can end with dementia, researchers said.



"This study is the clearest demonstration in humans that sleep disruption leads to an increased risk of disease through an beta mechanism," said Randall Bateman, from the of Medicine, St Louis in the US."The study showed that it was due to overproduction of beta during sleep deprivation," Bateman said.For the research published in the journal Annals of Neurology, the scientists studied eight people aged between 30 to 60 years with no sleep or cognitive problems.The participants were assigned randomly to one of three scenarios: having a normal night's sleep without any sleep aids; staying up all night; or sleeping after treatment with sodium oxybate, a prescription medication forSodium oxybate increases slow-wave sleep-the deep, dreamless phase of sleep that people need to wake up feeling refreshed.Each scenario occurred during 36 hours of monitoring, starting in the morning and continuing through the afternoon of the following day.The researchers took samples of the fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord every two hours to monitor how beta levels change with time of day andAll eight participants returned four to six months later to undertake a second scenario, and four people completed all three.Studying the same people under different conditions provides the statistical power to detect changes in beta levels.beta levels in sleep-deprived people were 25 to 30 per cent higher than in those who had slept the night through.After a sleepless night, beta levels were on par with the levels seen in people genetically predisposed to develop at a young age."This information could help us figure out how to reduce beta deposition over time in people whose sleep is chronically disrupted," said Brendan Lucey, from the of

