Lakshmi Vilas Bank has reported a 6.29 per cent rise in its fourth quarter net profit ended March 31 to Rs 52.16 crore. The Tamil Nadu-based bank had reported net profit at Rs 49.07 crore during the corresponding quarter of previous year. The net profit of the bank surged 42 per cent to Rs 256.07 crore from Rs 180.23 crore registered during year-ago period. Total income for the quarter ended March went up to Rs 864.99 crore from Rs 758.84 crore registered during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q4 net up 6.29%
The net profit of the bank surged 42 per cent to Rs 256.07 crore
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2UV3rdN
