JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Master plan for arsenic free water in WB

6 arrested in UK for suspected ties to right-wing extremists
Business Standard

Lankan boat found abandoned in TN coast

Press Trust of India  |  Nagapattinam (TN) 

A Sri Lankan fibre glass boat was today found abandoned near Vedaranyam coast, police said.

The Coastal Marine Group Police personnel, on intensified patrolling in the area in view of complaints about drug smuggling through the sea route, found the boat without its engine.


The engine hidden was later found among the bushes in the vicinity, they said adding investigations were on to find out from where the boat had come and its occupants.

The marine police also found a kerosene can hidden among the bushes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 20:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements