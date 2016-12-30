Last date for JEE form submission extended till Jan 16

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended till January 16 the last date for online submission of application form for (Main)- 2017.

In a statement released in the capital, the Board said the date has been extended up to January 16, 2017, (11.59 PM) in view of requests from candidates, parents as well as schools.

Candidates may pay fee till January 17 (11.59PM), the statement said.

Other terms and conditions for online submission of application form will remain the same, the said.

The last date for online submission of application form (Main) - 2017 shall not be extended any further, the said.

Earlier January 2 was the last date for online submission of the application form.