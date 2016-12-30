TRENDING ON BS
Last date for JEE form submission extended till Jan 16

Candidates may pay fee till January 17 (11.59PM), the statement said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended till January 16 the last date for online submission of application form for JEE (Main)- 2017.

In a statement released in the capital, the Board said the date has been extended up to January 16, 2017, (11.59 PM) in view of requests from candidates, parents as well as schools.

Candidates may pay fee till January 17 (11.59PM), the statement said.

Other terms and conditions for online submission of application form will remain the same, the CBSE said.

The last date for online submission of application form JEE (Main) - 2017 shall not be extended any further, the CBSE said.

Earlier January 2 was the last date for online submission of the application form.

