'Last Jedi' scene causes confusions, theatres put up warning

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Theatres in the US have have attached a warning with the film "The Last Jedi" after one of its scene caused confusion among the moviegoers.

The Rian Johnson-directed film features a scene where the sound completely cuts out for 10 seconds as a way to underscore the action of a certain sequence.


Many fans thought it to be a technical fault in the movie halls but AMC

theatres have posted warning to clear the air over the scene.

"Please note: 'The Last Jedi' contains a sequence at approximately 1 hour and 52 minutes into the movie in which ALL sound stop for about 10 full seconds.

"While the images continue to play on the screen you will hear nothing. This is intentionally done by the director for a creative effect," said the warning, a screenshot of which was posted by actor Paul Scheer on Facebook.

"The Last Jedi" sees the return of cast members John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac , along with Lupita Nyong'o, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis and Domhnall Gleeson.

First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 15:25 IST

