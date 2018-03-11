Law and order deteriorating in TN: Hassan

Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) founder today alleged that the law and order in Nadu was deteriorating and asked the government to take steps for the safety of women. The was apparently referring to the recent incidents of assault on women in the state including the murder of a college student in Chennai a couple of days ago. "The way women are treated here currently is shameful and they are facing lot of threats and problems on the roads," he told reporters here, adding the government should to take steps to provide safety to women. The MNM founder also dismissed allegations that he was receiving funds from Christian missionaries, saying, "All I can do is laugh it off." On the Cauvery issue, Haasan appealed to the Centre to form the He condemned the defacement of statues of leaders in Nadu and other parts of the country, but said he was against erection of such statues. "No one should be allowed to disfigure the statues once they are erected and I condemn the same," he added. Haasan visited Periyar Anna Memorial House here run by the government where rationalist leader E V Ramasamy, fondly called Periyar, was born. The MNM leader, who is on a state-wide tour, addressed meetings at various places in district. Haasan took the political plunge by launching the Makkal Needhi Mayyam at on February 21, saying his outfit was committed to politics free from "games of caste and religion" and would focus on good governance.

