Lead futures rise 0.28% on spot demand

Lead prices edged 0.28 per cent higher to Rs 162.55 per kg in futures trade today as participants built up fresh positions amid pick-up in demand in spot markets.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in January rose 45 paise, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 162.55 per kg in business turnover of 340 lots.



Likewise, the for delivery in December contracts traded 30 paise, or 0.19 per cent, higher at Rs 161.90 per kg in 723 lots.Market analysts attributed the rise in lead futures to fresh positions created by traders after pick up in demand from battery-makers in the physical market.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)