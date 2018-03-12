Lead futures weaken 0.32% on low demand

Lead prices weakened by 0.32 per cent to Rs 155.25 per kg in futures trade today as investors reduced exposure amid easing demand in the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in April month declined by 50 paise, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 155.25 per kg in a business turnover of 4 lots. Likewise, the for delivery in March contracts was trading lower by 40 paise, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 155 per kg in 184 lots. Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to sluggish demand from battery-makers in the spot market led to the slide in lead prices in futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)