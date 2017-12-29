Leh coldest place in J-K

was the coldest recorded place in and as the cold wave persisting in the valley and region with the minimum temperature going down at most places last night.



was the coldest recorded place in andHe said the night temperature at the nearby town settled at a low of minus 9.2 degrees Celsius compared to minus 9.6 degrees Celsius the previous night.The said city, the summer capital of and Kashmir, recorded the minimum temperature of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius last night, slightly down from minus 2.7 degrees Celsius the previous night.He said the mercury in in south settled at a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, nearly a degree down from minus 1.6 degrees Celsius the previous night.Kokernag town recorded a low of 0.2 degree Celsius - up from yesterday's minus 1.1 degrees Celsius, he said.Kupwara town in north registered a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius last night, a decrease of over a degree from the previous night's minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, the said.He said the mercury at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north settled at a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius over a degree colder than the previous night's minus 4 degrees Celsius.The night temperature in Pahalgam - the famous health resort which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, nearly three degrees down from yesterday's minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, the said.is currently under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, a 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.It ends on January 31 next year, but the cold wave continues even after that in the valley.The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long Chillai- Khurd (small cold) and a 10-day long Chillai-Bachha (baby cold).The Office has forecast mainly dry in for next few days.

